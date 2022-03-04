2018 Buick Encore

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 1 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8586539

8586539 Stock #: P01561

P01561 VIN: KL4CJCSB8JB623845

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Coppertino Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 14,184 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Turbocharged, Floor Mats, Front Wheel Drive, Power Windows, Power Steering, Auxiliary Audi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.