2018 Buick Encore
Essence- Certified - Heated Seats
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
30,548KM
Used
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,548 KM
This 2018 Buick Encore's maneuverable handling and tight turning radius make it a pleasure to drive no matter where the road might lead. This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This low mileage SUV has just 30,548 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Essence. The Encore Essence is one of Buick's top models and sees the addition of LED headlamps, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. This Encore also includes a rear vision camera, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone climate control, stylish aluminum wheels, Buick Intellilink with bluetooth streaming audio and an 8 inch colour touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Detection, Led Headlights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD),Turbocharged,Floor Mats,Front Wheel Drive,Power Windows,Power Steering,Auxiliary Audio Input
