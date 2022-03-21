2018 Buick Encore

$21,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 3 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8761727

8761727 Stock #: P01597

P01597 VIN: KL4CJCSB7JB623271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Coastal Blue Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 12,315 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD),Turbocharged,Floor Mats,Front Wheel Drive,Power Windows,Power Steering,Auxiliary Audio Inpu...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.