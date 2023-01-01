$23,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Envision
Premium AWD / One Owner / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10087605
- VIN: LRBFX3SX6JD002944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Amethyst Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,943 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Panoramic Glass Sunroof / Moonroof, Bose Premium Audio, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Remote Start, Power Seats with Driver's Memory Seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Rear Hatch, Push Button Start, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitor, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
