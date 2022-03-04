$31,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Envision
Premium- Certified - $223 B/W
52,118KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8589776
- Stock #: P01563
- VIN: LRBFX3SX1JD004276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chili Red Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 52,118 KM
Vehicle Description
This Buick Envision combines a practical size with a long list of standard features that make it a value-packed SUV worth considering. This 2018 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2018 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. This SUV has 52,118 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's chili red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.55 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $40504 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [352.5 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) (STD), Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Pow...
