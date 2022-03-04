$30,998+ tax & licensing
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 Cadillac ATS
Sedan AWD- Certified - $216 B/W
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
42,430KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8619413
- Stock #: P01572
- VIN: 1G6AE5RX3J0155861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PHANTOM GREY METALLIC
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $32238 - Our Price is just $30998!
Combining impressive performance and distinctive styling in a tidy package, the ATS continues to challenge the best from Europe and Japan. -Car and Driver This 2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Cadillac ATS offers all the luxury you expect from a Cadillac in the form of a modern, competent sport sedan. There is no detail overlooked from the high-quality materials adorning the interior to the sleek, stylish features of the exterior. Whether you want a comfortable drive and surprising fuel economy or power and handling that deliver an immersive driving experience, this ATS has the character to fit nearly any driving style. This low mileage sedan has just 42,430 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's phantom grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our ATS Sedan's trim level is 2.0 Turbo AWD. This ATS comes with impressive features inside and out. Features include the CUE infotainment system with Bluetooth, OnStar 4G LTE, Bose premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette seats, wireless charging for portable devices, a rear vision camera, projector headlights, LED taillights, premium alloy wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries, our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
Our Vehicles Are Pre-Owned. It Doesn’t Mean We Love Them Any Less.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.60 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $39238 ). See dealer for details.
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO I4 DI DOHC VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Traction Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Defrost, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Po...
