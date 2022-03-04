$89,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac CTS-V
CTS-V / 640HP V8 / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8648558
- Stock #: 5569
- VIN: 1G6A15S64J0104608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Cadillac's wicked supersedan works as a tool of clinical precision as well as a tire-smoking, drifting hooligan! This is Cadillac’s most ferocious performance sedan, essentially a four-door Corvette Z06. The perfect blend of luxury and performance!!
Features include a Supercharged and Intercooled 640HP 6.2-liter V-8, Rear Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Power Trunk, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Forward Collision Avoidance, and SO much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
