2018 Cadillac CTS-V

60,189 KM

$89,888

+ tax & licensing
$89,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

60,189KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8648558
  • Stock #: 5569
  • VIN: 1G6A15S64J0104608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Cadillac's wicked supersedan works as a tool of clinical precision as well as a tire-smoking, drifting hooligan! This is Cadillac’s most ferocious performance sedan, essentially a four-door Corvette Z06. The perfect blend of luxury and performance!!

 

Features include a Supercharged and Intercooled 640HP 6.2-liter V-8, Rear Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Power Trunk, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Forward Collision Avoidance, and SO much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

