2018 Cadillac Escalade
4WD 4dr Platinum
Location
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
613-532-6947
32,339KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8649218
- VIN: 1GYS4DKJ4JR161324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,339 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
