2018 Cadillac Escalade

32,339 KM

Details

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

613-532-6947

4WD 4dr Platinum

2018 Cadillac Escalade

4WD 4dr Platinum

2018 Cadillac Escalade

4WD 4dr Platinum

Location

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,339KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8649218
  • VIN: 1GYS4DKJ4JR161324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,339 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

