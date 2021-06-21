2018 Chevrolet Camaro

+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Blessed with excellent suspension tuning, the 2018 Camaro is an absolute joy to throw into bends at any speed displaying fast turn-in, tons of front-end grip, minimal body roll, and one of the best electric steering racks this side of a Porsche 911.
The 6.2L LT1 V8 is a legend among engines, pumping out 455 naturally aspirated horses near its 6500 rpm redline and sounding AMAZING the entire time.
Features include 6.2L 455HP V8, 20 Alloy Wheels, Brembo Brakes, Remote Start, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Wireless Phone Charger, Paddle Shifters, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bose Premium Audio, Interior Lighting Package, and more!
Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6