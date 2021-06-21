Menu
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

26,100 KM

Details Description Features

$52,488

+ tax & licensing
$52,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS Beautiful 2018 Camaro SS!! Clean CarFax! Sounds Incredible!! 455HP Rocket!!

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS Beautiful 2018 Camaro SS!! Clean CarFax! Sounds Incredible!! 455HP Rocket!!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,488

+ taxes & licensing

26,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7362977
  Stock #: 4993
  VIN: 1G1FH1R75J0159390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4993
  • Mileage 26,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Blessed with excellent suspension tuning, the 2018 Camaro is an absolute joy to throw into bends at any speed displaying fast turn-in, tons of front-end grip, minimal body roll, and one of the best electric steering racks this side of a Porsche 911.



The 6.2L LT1 V8 is a legend among engines, pumping out 455 naturally aspirated horses near its 6500 rpm redline and sounding AMAZING the entire time.



Features include 6.2L 455HP V8, 20 Alloy Wheels, Brembo Brakes, Remote Start, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Wireless Phone Charger, Paddle Shifters, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bose Premium Audio, Interior Lighting Package, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Wheel Drive
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

