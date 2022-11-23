Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

88,834 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

LT Auto BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. HEATED SEATS. A/C. PWR GRP.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

88,834KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9382741
  • Stock #: 220839
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM1J7202354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220839
  • Mileage 88,834 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. HEATED SEATS. A/C. PWR GRP. AMAZING DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

