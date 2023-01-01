2018 Chevrolet Equinox

$24,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 1 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10003796

10003796 Stock #: P01790

P01790 VIN: 2GNAXHEV0J6337884

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P01790

Mileage 47,129 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), ABS, Turbocharged, Power Windows, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Season, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.