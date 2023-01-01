Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

47,129 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

LS- Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay - $186 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

47,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003796
  • Stock #: P01790
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV0J6337884

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats!

With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 47,129 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This Equinox LS comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and power heated side mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $33725 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), ABS, Turbocharged, Power Windows, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Season

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

