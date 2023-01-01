2018 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10029447

10029447 Stock #: 23438A

23438A VIN: 2GNAXTEX3J6180842

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23438A

Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Power Windows, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tow Hitch, All Wheel Drive, ABS, Turbocharged, Security System, Tires - Rear All-Sea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.