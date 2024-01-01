$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS- Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS- Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,927KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNAXHEV4J6181719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,927 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 42,927 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This Equinox LS comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and power heated side mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 42,927 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This Equinox LS comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and power heated side mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), ABS, Turbocharged, Power Windows, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Season, ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2018 Cadillac XT5 FWD- Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $192 B/W 106,000 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS- Remote Start - $210 B/W 45,004 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II- Remote Start 137,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 Chevrolet Equinox