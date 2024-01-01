Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. Its the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, its hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 42,927 kms. Its summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Equinoxs trim level is LS. This Equinox LS comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and power heated side mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

42,927 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS- Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS- Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,927KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXHEV4J6181719

  Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 42,927 KM

Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats!

With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 42,927 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This Equinox LS comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and power heated side mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), ABS, Turbocharged, Power Windows, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Season

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2018 Chevrolet Equinox