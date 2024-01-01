$20,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier w/2LZ
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier w/2LZ
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$20,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,951 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and stylish 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/2LZ, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This silver SUV boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for tackling any road condition. With its spacious interior and luxurious features, you'll be riding in comfort and style no matter where you go.
This Equinox has been meticulously maintained and has only 77,951 km on the odometer, ensuring you'll enjoy years of worry-free driving. Packed with a suite of cutting-edge technology and safety features, this Equinox is truly in a class of its own.
Here are five of this Equinox's most dazzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you're ready for anything the Canadian weather throws your way.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable all winter long.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly load and unload cargo with the touch of a button.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with increased confidence thanks to this advanced safety feature.
- Remote Start: Warm up your vehicle on chilly mornings with the touch of a button.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this stunning 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910