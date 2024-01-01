Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and stylish 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/2LZ, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This silver SUV boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for tackling any road condition. With its spacious interior and luxurious features, youll be riding in comfort and style no matter where you go.</p><p>This Equinox has been meticulously maintained and has only 77,951 km on the odometer, ensuring youll enjoy years of worry-free driving. Packed with a suite of cutting-edge technology and safety features, this Equinox is truly in a class of its own.</p><p>Here are five of this Equinoxs most dazzling features:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing youre ready for anything the Canadian weather throws your way.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable all winter long.</li><li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Effortlessly load and unload cargo with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with increased confidence thanks to this advanced safety feature.</li><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Warm up your vehicle on chilly mornings with the touch of a button.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this stunning 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive!</p><p> </p>

Details Description Features

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,951 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
