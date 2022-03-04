$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT- Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
82,265KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8589773
- Stock #: 18274
- VIN: 2GNAXTEX2J6203849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 82,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the versatility of a compact SUV, with its impressive fuel economy in the 2018 Chevy Equinox. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 82,265 kms. It's mosaic black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Power Windows, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tow Hitch, All Wheel Drive, ABS, Turbocharged, Security System, Tires - Rear All-Sea...
