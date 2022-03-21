$24,998+ tax & licensing
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS- Certified - Aluminum Wheels - $180 B/W
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
25,891KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8786162
- Stock #: 22464A
- VIN: 2GNAXHEV3J6178522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 25,891 KM
Vehicle Description
The Equinox is one of the best all around vehicles in its class. You'll be swooped away with its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and one of the best infotainment systems available. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 25,891 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's mosaic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This Equinox LS comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and power heated side mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $179.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $32674 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD),ABS,Turbocharged,Power Windows,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Front Wheel Drive,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporar...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
