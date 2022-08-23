2018 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 7 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8985301

8985301 Stock #: 22536A

22536A VIN: 2GNAXJEV6J6219636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 94,705 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD),Front Wheel Drive,Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Turbocharged,Power Windows,Tires - Rear All-Season,Floor Ma...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.