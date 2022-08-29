$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier- Leather Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
41,006KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9049486
- Stock #: 18301
- VIN: 2GNAXMEV1J6179368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sandy Ridge Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 41,006 KM
Vehicle Description
With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 41,006 kms. It's sandy ridge metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats, a power liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well, such as blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Power Li...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4