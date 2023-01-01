Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

124,146 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS / Clean CarFax / Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS / Clean CarFax / Remote Start

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

124,146KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9595714
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV6J6296886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 1.5L Turbocharged Engine, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Satellite Radio / Bluetooth, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 153,925 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 124,146 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 158,660 KM
$22,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory