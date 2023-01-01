$19,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS / Remote Start / Alloy Wheels
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9622258
- VIN: 2GNAXHEVXJ6296342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 1.5L Turbocharged Engine, Backup Camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
