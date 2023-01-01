Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

78,363 KM

Details Features

$24,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,595

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

  1. 9702385
  2. 9702385
  3. 9702385
  4. 9702385
  5. 9702385
  6. 9702385
  7. 9702385
  8. 9702385
  9. 9702385
  10. 9702385
  11. 9702385
  12. 9702385
  13. 9702385
  14. 9702385
  15. 9702385
  16. 9702385
  17. 9702385
  18. 9702385
  19. 9702385
  20. 9702385
  21. 9702385
  22. 9702385
  23. 9702385
  24. 9702385
  25. 9702385
  26. 9702385
  27. 9702385
  28. 9702385
Contact Seller

$24,595

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,363KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9702385
  • Stock #: 280352
  • VIN: 2GNAXREV4J6280532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 280352
  • Mileage 78,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ashie Motor Sales

2016 Kia Forte5 LX+
 116,391 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 * ...
 169,875 KM
$13,795 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 50,417 KM
$22,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ashie Motor Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

Call Dealer

613-532-XXXX

(click to show)

613-532-6947

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory