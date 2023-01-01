$26,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Impala
Premier / Clean CarFax / Leather / Loaded!
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9711094
- VIN: 2G1125S34J9156240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,886 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 3.6L V6, 20" Premium Alloy Wheels, Beige Leather, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Bose Premium Audio with CD Player, Navigation, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Sunroof / Moonroof, Collision Avoidance System, Blind Spot Monitor, Push Button Start, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
