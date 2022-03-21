$22,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT / Clean CarFax / Remote Start
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8870612
- Stock #: 5643
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST0JF183746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,285 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT stands out in the midsize sedan field for its sharp looks and mix of appealing qualities! Looking for a used car with a comfortable ride that won't break the bank? Here it is!
Features include a Turbocharged 1.5L Engine, Power Drivers Seat, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Automatic Headlights, Tinted, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Vehicle Features
