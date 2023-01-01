Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

111,395 KM

$20,488

+ tax & licensing
$20,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT / Clean CarFax / Black Alloy Wheels

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT / Clean CarFax / Black Alloy Wheels

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$20,488

+ taxes & licensing

111,395KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9759763
  VIN: 1G1ZD5ST0JF225185

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 111,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 1.5L Turbocharged Engine, Clean CarFax, Remote Start, Black Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Power Drivers Seat, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

