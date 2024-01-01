$41,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ- $322 B/W
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ- $322 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,143KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKSEC3JG549246
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 82,143 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, SiriusXM, Streaming Audio, LED Lights
This dependable Chevy Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, you'll always arrive in style. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This pickup has 82,143 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, a spray in bed liner, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, signature LED lighting plus it also comes with power heated front seats and power folding exterior mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $321.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This dependable Chevy Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, you'll always arrive in style. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This pickup has 82,143 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, a spray in bed liner, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, signature LED lighting plus it also comes with power heated front seats and power folding exterior mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $321.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 35,981 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 165,920 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance- Sunroof - Leather Seats - $103 B/W 84,729 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500