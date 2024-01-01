Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, SiriusXM, Streaming Audio, LED Lights</b><br> <br> This dependable Chevy Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, youll always arrive in style. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This pickup has 82,143 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, a spray in bed liner, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, signature LED lighting plus it also comes with power heated front seats and power folding exterior mirrors. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$321.20</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

82,143 KM

Details Description Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ- $322 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
12039619

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ- $322 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,143KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC3JG549246

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 82,143 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, SiriusXM, Streaming Audio, LED Lights

This dependable Chevy Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, you'll always arrive in style. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This pickup has 82,143 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, a spray in bed liner, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, signature LED lighting plus it also comes with power heated front seats and power folding exterior mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $321.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 35,981 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 165,920 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance- Sunroof - Leather Seats - $103 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance- Sunroof - Leather Seats - $103 B/W 84,729 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500