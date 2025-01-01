Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

112,341 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

Watch This Vehicle
12490249

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

  1. 12490249
  2. 12490249
  3. 12490249
  4. 12490249
  5. 12490249
  6. 12490249
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,341KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC0JG342942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 342942
  • Mileage 112,341 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales

Used 2016 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 177,062 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring 128,895 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 141,366 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Platinum Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-4857

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500