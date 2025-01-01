Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

221,929 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

12818818

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
221,929KM
VIN 1gcvkrec8jz111755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,929 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petersen's Garage

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-546-1048

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Petersen's Garage

613-546-1048

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500