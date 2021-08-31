2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 5 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7679626

7679626 Stock #: 5154

5154 VIN: 3GCUKREC8JG527381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,543 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Block Heater Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium and/or Oversized Wheels 4x4 ON-STAR Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.