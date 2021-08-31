Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

70,543 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Z71 Package! Leather! Heated Seats! CD Player!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Z71 Package! Leather! Heated Seats! CD Player!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7679626
  2. 7679626
  3. 7679626
  4. 7679626
  5. 7679626
  6. 7679626
  7. 7679626
  8. 7679626
  9. 7679626
  10. 7679626
  11. 7679626
  12. 7679626
  13. 7679626
  14. 7679626
  15. 7679626
  16. 7679626
  17. 7679626
  18. 7679626
  19. 7679626
  20. 7679626
  21. 7679626
  22. 7679626
  23. 7679626
  24. 7679626
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,543KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7679626
  • Stock #: 5154
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8JG527381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,543 KM

Vehicle Description

Off-road, this truck shines and can easily get through obstacles thanks to the additional ground clearance of the Z71 package's off-road-tuned suspension!



Features include 5.3L V8, 4X4, Z71 Off-Road Package, Leather, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Power Drivers Seat, Bench Seats for 6 Passengers, CD Player, Aftermarket Wheels, Bed Liner, Running Boards, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Bluetooth Hands Free, Dual Climate Control, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 70,543 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1995 AM General Humm...
 160,129 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 54,843 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory