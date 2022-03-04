Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

109,905 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT E ASSIST HYBRID - REMOTE START - BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT E ASSIST HYBRID - REMOTE START - BACKUP CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8596385
  2. 8596385
  3. 8596385
  4. 8596385
  5. 8596385
  6. 8596385
  7. 8596385
  8. 8596385
  9. 8596385
  10. 8596385
  11. 8596385
  12. 8596385
  13. 8596385
  14. 8596385
  15. 8596385
  16. 8596385
  17. 8596385
  18. 8596385
  19. 8596385
  20. 8596385
  21. 8596385
  22. 8596385
  23. 8596385
  24. 8596385
  25. 8596385
  26. 8596385
  27. 8596385
  28. 8596385
  29. 8596385
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8596385
  • Stock #: 10247
  • VIN: 3GCUKRER6JG287753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,905 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is a full-size pickup truck that utilizes a hybrid gasoline-electric powertrain to boost fuel economy. Save at the pumps and stretch out that gas milage while still packing the capability of 4WD or a full-sized pickup. It also has great features such as a backup cam, remote start, power driver seat and auto-stop features. This truck has a clean CARFAX history with only 1 owner.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 109,905 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit T-...
 114,450 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 ProMas...
 60,650 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory