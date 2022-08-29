Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

94,893 KM

Details

$37,288

+ tax & licensing
$37,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT / Z71 Off-Road / Leather / Tow Package

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT / Z71 Off-Road / Leather / Tow Package

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,288

+ taxes & licensing

94,893KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9313369
  VIN: 3GCUKREC1JG385861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,893 KM

Vehicle Description

It's pretty easy to figure out why the Chevrolet Silverado is General Motors' best-selling vehicle. The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a highly versatile full-size pickup that functions well as a rough-and-tumble workhorse, a plush people mover and everything in between.

 

Features include a 5.3L V8, Z71 Off-Road Package, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner and Tonneau Cover, Leather Interior, CD Player, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Front Bucket Seats, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Fog Lights, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

