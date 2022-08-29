$37,288+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT / Z71 Off-Road / Leather / Tow Package
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9313369
- VIN: 3GCUKREC1JG385861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,893 KM
Vehicle Description
It's pretty easy to figure out why the Chevrolet Silverado is General Motors' best-selling vehicle. The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a highly versatile full-size pickup that functions well as a rough-and-tumble workhorse, a plush people mover and everything in between.
Features include a 5.3L V8, Z71 Off-Road Package, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner and Tonneau Cover, Leather Interior, CD Player, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Front Bucket Seats, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Fog Lights, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
