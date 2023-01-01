$34,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT / Clean CarFax / NAV / Black Alloys
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9903857
- VIN: 3GCUKRER0JG297758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 98,047 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 5.3L V8, 4X4, 6 Passenger Seating, Black Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, Power Drivers Seat, Navigation, Backup Camera, Trailer Hitch, CD Player, Touchscreen with Bluetooth, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.