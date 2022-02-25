$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ- Certified
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
144,203KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8417514
- Stock #: 22289A
- VIN: 1GC1KWEY0JF159115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 144,203 KM
Vehicle Description
Built to get the job done right, this Silverado HD is ready to change the game. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this Chevrolet Silverado HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can handle the big jobs while providing good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done efficiently in a Chevrolet Silverado HD.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 144,203 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LTZ. Stepping up to this Silverado 2500HD LTZ is an excellent decision as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio plus it also comes with power heated front seats and power folding exterior mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater., Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass,...
