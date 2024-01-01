Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Sonic, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This vibrant red hatchback is ready to turn heads and take you wherever you need to go. With its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and responsive driving experience. Whether youre cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this Sonic is up for the challenge.</p><p>This well-maintained Sonic has been lovingly cared for, and it shows. With a respectable 160,538km on the odometer, you can be confident that youre getting a vehicle with plenty of life left in it. Inside, youll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with features like air conditioning, heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel. This Sonic also boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers safe.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Sonic truly special:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Eye-Catching Red Exterior:</strong> This Sonic is sure to turn heads with its bold red paint job.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive with confidence, knowing your headlights will automatically adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your Sonic without ever having to fumble for your keys.</li><li><strong>Power Features Galore:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and convenience of power door locks, power mirrors, and power windows.</li><li><strong>Spacious Hatchback Design:</strong> With its versatile hatchback design, youll have plenty of cargo space for all your adventures.</li></ul>

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

VIN 1G1JD5SH7J4100351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
