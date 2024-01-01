$11,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Sonic
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,538 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish ride that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Sonic, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This vibrant red hatchback is ready to turn heads and take you wherever you need to go. With its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and responsive driving experience. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this Sonic is up for the challenge.
This well-maintained Sonic has been lovingly cared for, and it shows. With a respectable 160,538km on the odometer, you can be confident that you're getting a vehicle with plenty of life left in it. Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with features like air conditioning, heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel. This Sonic also boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers safe.
Here are five features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Sonic truly special:
- Eye-Catching Red Exterior: This Sonic is sure to turn heads with its bold red paint job.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive with confidence, knowing your headlights will automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your Sonic without ever having to fumble for your keys.
- Power Features Galore: Enjoy the comfort and convenience of power door locks, power mirrors, and power windows.
- Spacious Hatchback Design: With its versatile hatchback design, you'll have plenty of cargo space for all your adventures.
Vehicle Features
