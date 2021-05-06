Menu
2018 Chevrolet Sonic

53,474 KM

Details Description Features

$14,480

+ tax & licensing
Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

LT Auto LT | Remote Start | Heated Seats | 15" Alloys

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

53,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7072435
  • Stock #: 21T077B
  • VIN: 1G1JD5SH8J4133018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,474 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | POWER MIRRORS | AIR CONDITIONING | 15-INCH ALLOYS |

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

