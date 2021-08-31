Menu
2018 Chevrolet Spark

40,196 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. POWER GROUP. A/C.

2018 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. POWER GROUP. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7917459
  • Stock #: 211005
  • VIN: KL8CD6SAXJC440939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,196 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. POWER GROUP. A/C. AMAZING PURCHASE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

