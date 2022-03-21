$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Spark
LT- Certified - Aluminum Wheels
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
65,602KM
Used
- VIN: KL8CD6SA6JC441859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 65,602 KM
Vehicle Description
From downtown to uptown and everywhere in between, the Chevy Spark offers the spunk and versatility to tackle any city street. This 2018 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2018 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This hatchback has 65,602 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with Stabilitrak and traction control to keep you safely on the road no matter the weather conditions. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD),Auxiliary Audio Input,Temporary Spare Tire,Back-Up Camera,Bluetooth Connection,Tires - Rear Performance,Smart Device Integration,Fog Lamps,...
