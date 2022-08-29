$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT- Certified - Bluetooth
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
190,289KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9049489
- Stock #: 22612A
- VIN: 3GNCJPSB1JL389518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 190,289 KM
Vehicle Description
For a roomy, well-rounded compact crossover, this efficient Chevy Trax is a competitive player. This 2018 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 190,289 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's cajun red tintcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to the 2018 Trax LT see the addition of aluminum wheels, air conditioning, premium cloth seats and driver power lumbar, LED headlight and tail lights, cruise control, and a remote engine start. The LT also comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, a rear vision camera, plus power windows, and power locks with keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Led Headlights, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Vehicle Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD),Cruise Control,WiFi Hotspot,All Wheel Drive,Heated Mirrors,Bucket Seats,ABS,Smart Device In...
