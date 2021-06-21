Menu
2018 Chrysler 300

106,546 KM

$28,488

+ tax & licensing
$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Chrysler 300

2018 Chrysler 300

Coming Soon! AWD!! Alloy Wheels! Clean CarFax! S Trim!

2018 Chrysler 300

Coming Soon! AWD!! Alloy Wheels! Clean CarFax! S Trim!

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

106,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7367051
  • VIN: 2C3CCAGG1JH278386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Really Nice 2018 Chrysler 300 S AWD Coming in!!! Clean CarFax! 



Features include 3.6L V6, All Wheel Drive, Nice Alloy Wheels, Leather, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Trunk, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Large 8.4” UConnect Touchscreen, 7” Digital Cluster Display, Bifunctional Halogen Projector Headlamps, Sport Mode and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

