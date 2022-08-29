2018 Dodge Durango

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,598 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 3 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9303928

9303928 Stock #: 001137

001137 VIN: 1C4SDJCT1JC495902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 106,337 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Power Driver Seat Power Options Power Passenger Seat Windows Sunroof Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Keyless Ignition BLIND SPOT SENSORS Advanced Cruise Control

