2018 Dodge Durango

130,428 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

R/T 7 SEATER - LEATHER - NAVIGATION

2018 Dodge Durango

R/T 7 SEATER - LEATHER - NAVIGATION

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,428KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9982574
  • Stock #: 10547A
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT3JC269702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,428 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Dodge Durango R/T is a powerful SUV that offers a blend of performance, versatility, and advanced features. Leather upholstery with heated front and second-row seats, Uconnect infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation, Beats premium audio system, Power liftgate, Remote engine start, Rearview camera and Blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX!







**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

