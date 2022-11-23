Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

86,205 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

86,205KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9391720
  VIN: MAJ3P1TE2JC220624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 001167
  • Mileage 86,205 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes with a 90 day / 3000km warranty, a 150 point mechanical inspection and a 10 Day Test Drive return policy. These are just a few assurances that we offer at Vendde to ensure your complete peace of mind. Connect with a local Venddor representative today to help you answer questions, secure financing, purchase protections products and accessories as well as complete the paperwork all from the comfort of your home. We offer same day financing! Check you credit with no impact to your credit score through our Equifax partnership Well buy your vehicle! Download the Vendde app to upload your vehicle to your digital garage and get a guaranteed valuation in under 10 minutes. Or visit Vendde.com/valuemyvehicle to get a vehicle valuation range in under 2 minutes Visit Vendde.com, or Vendde in the Apple App Store or Google Play Someone is always available and happy to help! Chat with us 24/7 at Vendde.com

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof
Keyless Ignition

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

