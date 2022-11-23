Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

50,296 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

ONLY 51,000KM! - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

ONLY 51,000KM! - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 9437301
  2. 9437301
  3. 9437301
  4. 9437301
  5. 9437301
  6. 9437301
  7. 9437301
  8. 9437301
  9. 9437301
  10. 9437301
  11. 9437301
  12. 9437301
  13. 9437301
  14. 9437301
  15. 9437301
  16. 9437301
  17. 9437301
  18. 9437301
  19. 9437301
  20. 9437301
  21. 9437301
  22. 9437301
  23. 9437301
  24. 9437301
  25. 9437301
  26. 9437301
  27. 9437301
  28. 9437301
  29. 9437301
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437301
  • Stock #: 10449
  • VIN: MAJ6P1UL0JC160059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10449
  • Mileage 50,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2018 Ford EcoSport SE is a great option for Fuel efficiency and capability! With 4WD and tons of great features like a sunroof, power driver seat, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, backup cam with monitoring system, Apple Carplay and Android auto, and a ton more!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2018 Subaru Outback ...
 48,216 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 41,608 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 69,192 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory