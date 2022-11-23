2018 Ford EcoSport

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 2 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9437301

9437301 Stock #: 10449

10449 VIN: MAJ6P1UL0JC160059

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10449

Mileage 50,296 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.