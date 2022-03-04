Menu
2018 Ford Edge

65,711 KM

Details Description Features

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

SEL / AWD / Pano Roof / NAV

SEL / AWD / Pano Roof / NAV

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

65,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8653345
  • Stock #: 5575
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J86JBB29442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,711 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Ford Edge has lively handling, a powerful engine, lots of cargo space, and a high-end cabin with plenty of room! A great choice for buyers looking for an attractive, comfortable, well-equipped mid-size SUV!

 

Features include a 3.5L 280HP V6, All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Touchscreen with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, CD Player, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

