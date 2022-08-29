Menu
2018 Ford Edge

88,043 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL- Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2018 Ford Edge

SEL- Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,043KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9030625
  • Stock #: 62483
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J85JBB66109

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 88,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 88,043 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Edge's trim level is SE. The SE trim makes this Edge an outstanding value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J85JBB66109.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Brake Assist, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Automatic Headlights, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, ABS, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Temporary Sp...

