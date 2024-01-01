Menu
2018 Ford Escape

131,964 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

131,964KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD5JUC50614

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24M6A
  • Mileage 131,964 KM

Interested in purchasing a new vehicle? Our award-winning staff are ready to share their knowledge of all things Ford while putting you behind the wheel of your dream. Our knowledgeable Sales Representatives will help you find a vehicle that suits your needs and style and our dedicated Financial Service Representatives work hard behind the scenes to get you pre-approved and ready to roll. Experience the ease of our Service Department for any and all of your future maintenance needs.

To enjoy the full Petrie Ford experience


http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-Escape-2018-id10449119.html

call (613)-546-2211 or visit our dealership located at 1388 Bath Road
Kingston to schedule a test drive today!

