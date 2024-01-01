Menu
HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. PWR SEATS. 17 ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CAR PLAY. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. DUAL A/C. CRUISE.

2018 Ford Escape

88,934 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

$1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. PWR SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. BLUE

2018 Ford Escape

$1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. PWR SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. BLUE

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,934KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD9JUA87384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,934 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. PWR SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CAR PLAY. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. DUAL A/C. CRUISE.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 Ford Escape