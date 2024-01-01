Menu
Account
Sign In
LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2018 Ford Escape

31,622 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Escape

LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11432990
  2. 11432990
  3. 11432990
  4. 11432990
  5. 11432990
  6. 11432990
  7. 11432990
  8. 11432990
  9. 11432990
  10. 11432990
  11. 11432990
  12. 11432990
  13. 11432990
  14. 11432990
  15. 11432990
  16. 11432990
  17. 11432990
  18. 11432990
  19. 11432990
  20. 11432990
  21. 11432990
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,622KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD5JUC92714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,622 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL PWR SEAT. CARPLAY. PWR LIFTGATE. BLIND SPOT WARNI for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL PWR SEAT. CARPLAY. PWR LIFTGATE. BLIND SPOT WARNI 76,226 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 2.5L TITANIUM HYBRID AWD!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 2.5L TITANIUM HYBRID AWD!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. 77,505 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR 2.4L RVR GT 4X4!! NAV. LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 18
2021 Mitsubishi RVR 2.4L RVR GT 4X4!! NAV. LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. 77,628 KM $24,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape