Account
2018 Ford Escape

67,200 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Titanium NAVIGATION - REMOTE START - PANO MOONROOF

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium NAVIGATION - REMOTE START - PANO MOONROOF

Location

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8807888
  • Stock #: 10295
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J98JUB63567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD is packed and loaded with tons of features that make it the perfect fuel-efficient SUV. Navigation, remote start, full panoramic moonroof, power liftgate with a ford foot sensor, leather interior with power and heated front seats, intelligent cruise control, all-around view monitoring. This vehicle also comes with a clean Carfax report.

BALANCE OF FORD MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

