2018 Ford Escape

82,337 KM

$28,288

+ tax & licensing
$28,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD / Clean CarFax / Loaded

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD / Clean CarFax / Loaded

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$28,288

+ taxes & licensing

82,337KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9034069
  Stock #: 5708
  VIN: 1FMCU9J95JUB17789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart choice among a crop of great contenders - especially this loaded 2018 Titanium edition!

 

Features include a 2.0L EcoBoost Engine, All Wheel Drive 4X4, Leather, Tow Package, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation, Remote Start, Power Seats with Drivers Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, CD Player, Tire Pressure Monitor, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

