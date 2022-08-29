$28,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD / Clean CarFax / Loaded
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
- Listing ID: 9034069
- Stock #: 5708
- VIN: 1FMCU9J95JUB17789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,337 KM
Vehicle Description
Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart choice among a crop of great contenders - especially this loaded 2018 Titanium edition!
Features include a 2.0L EcoBoost Engine, All Wheel Drive 4X4, Leather, Tow Package, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation, Remote Start, Power Seats with Drivers Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, CD Player, Tire Pressure Monitor, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
