Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

50,365 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium NAV. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium NAV. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 9539575
  2. 9539575
  3. 9539575
  4. 9539575
  5. 9539575
  6. 9539575
  7. 9539575
  8. 9539575
  9. 9539575
  10. 9539575
  11. 9539575
  12. 9539575
  13. 9539575
  14. 9539575
  15. 9539575
  16. 9539575
  17. 9539575
  18. 9539575
  19. 9539575
  20. 9539575
  21. 9539575
  22. 9539575
  23. 9539575
  24. 9539575
  25. 9539575
  26. 9539575
  27. 9539575
  28. 9539575
  29. 9539575
  30. 9539575
  31. 9539575
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539575
  • Stock #: 230013
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J93JUC81722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230013
  • Mileage 50,365 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED TITANIUM !! NAV. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 50,365 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 58,619 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS A...
 58,657 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory